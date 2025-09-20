The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is here to stay long-term after Formula 1 announced a new long-term contract for the event.

Under the new terms, the Azerbaijan GP remains on Formula 1’s calendar through to 2030. Their previous deal had been valid until 2026.

Formula 1 agrees new Azerbaijan Grand Prix contract

First held in 2016 as the European Grand Prix, the race around the Baku City Circuit has since become a fan favourite. This mix of tight, technical sections, with high-speed zones like the monster start/finish straight, provides a unique challenge for drivers.

Also boosting the appeal is that drama is never far away in Baku, the venue having played host to various now iconic F1 moments. Charles Leclerc’s “I am stupid”, Max Verstappen’s tyre kick, Lewis Hamilton’s ‘brake magic’ mishap and Mark Webber’s scream quickly come to mind.

The Baku City Circuit is set to create unique F1 memories for some time to come, with a new contract ensuring its spot on the calendar through to, and including, 2030.

Key talking points from the 2025 Azerbaijan GP

👉 Lewis Hamilton ‘got rid of all my cars’ as F1 icon invests in new passion

👉 Chinese firm accused of stealing Charles Leclerc brain data

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of Azerbaijan.

“The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year.

“This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country.

“I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev and Minister Gayibov for their continued investment and commitment to evolving the event; Anar Alakbarov and the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation for championing Formula 1 in the country; and the team at Baku City Circuit for their year-round efforts in delivering an exceptional experience for our fans, drivers, and teams.”

Sergio Perez is the most successful driver around the Baku City Circuit. He is the only multi-time winner of the event, covering its Azerbaijan and European GP identities, having taken the chequered flag in 2021 and 2023.

Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton would join Perez as a two-time Azerbaijan GP winner, should they claim victory this weekend.

Read next: Verstappen dubbed ‘probably best we’ve ever seen’ by F1 rival after Nurburgring outing