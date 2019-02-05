The Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit will continue until at least 2023 after organisers renewed their deal.

It is the first race to be renewed in 2019, following on from the Belgian, Chinese, German, Japanese and Singapore races which all secured extensions in the past two years.

Speaking via the BBC, Formula 1 chairman Chase Carey said the race “has become one of the most popular of the season”.

Daniel Ricciardo claimed victory in the inaugural 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix which arguably proved to be the race of the year, before Lewis Hamilton finished on top in a similarly entertaining 2018 edition.

Azerbaijan’s sports minister Azad Rahimov told the BBC that the new deal will allow the race to “maximise commercial revenues”.

He added: “With these exciting opportunities in mind, extending our contract was never in question and we are delighted to stay in this wonderful sport for another five years at least.”

The unique street circuit will return to our TV screens in 2019 when Formula 1 invades Baku, with race day set for April 28.

