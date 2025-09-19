McLaren is the only one of the top four teams not to show up in Baku with some sort of update to its car since the Italian Grand Prix.

While upgrades across the field are minimal as F1 enters the final third of a season, bidding farewell to the current cars, three of the top four teams have introduced some minor revisions to their cars for Baku.

Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari bring along car tweaks

Documentation released by the FIA on Friday morning has confirmed what upgraded parts have been declared to the governing body for this weekend, with all the teams required to make declarations of revised or updated aerodynamic components.

For Red Bull and Mercedes, their changes for Azerbaijan are general car updates aimed at finding performance, with Red Bull bringing along a re-profiled rear inboard win assembly on the rear corners. This is to help generate more local aero load while maintaining stable airflow.

At Mercedes, a modified front wing has a reduced chord flap aimed at improving the car’s balance and performance in tandem with a low downforce rear wing. Like Red Bull, this change is aimed at improving local aerodynamic load.

Ferrari’s tweak is event-specific, with enlarged front brake duct cooling exits due to the high braking demands of the Baku City Circuit, which features some hard stops from top speeds.

McLaren’s MCL39 boasts no new parts, while Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, Sauber, and Haas have also opted against introducing any new components this weekend.

Racing Bulls is the only other team outside of the aforementioned to bring along some revisions, with the drivers having the option of being fitted with the team’s updated front brake ducts. This is a circuit-specific update, aimed at improving the airflow cooling via tweaked duct geometry.

It’s the same story on the rear of the car, with the rear brake ducts also revised with the same intent.

