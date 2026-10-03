Welcome to Saturday’s action from the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, and we begin the day with live updates from FP3 at the Sepang International Circuit.

It will be the final hour in which drivers can fine-tune their setups and their own lines throughout a lap of a track which has not been used in Formula 1 since 2017, before qualifying takes place later on.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: FP3 updates from Sepang

Start time: 12:30 local [05:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Sepang International Circuit

Friday’s running will have informed the teams and drivers over a direction in which they take their cars for the rest of the weekend, with this final practice hour often used for the last qualifying simulations before the drivers fight it out over one lap.

We will have you covered throughout the final practice hour in Sepang, so make sure to follow our live blog for all the key moments from the session!

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