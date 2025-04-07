The Bahrain Grand Prix makes up the second part of the first triple-header of the F1 2025 season, with just one point separating the top two at the top of the Drivers’ standings.

Pre-season testing took place at Sakhir, so the teams and drivers will doubtless be looking to see how much they have progressed in the weeks since then.

What is the schedule for the Bahrain GP weekend and when does it start?

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend takes on the traditional race weekend format, with events starting on Friday 11 April 2025, and session start times in the UK are as follows:

Friday 11 April

Free practice 1: 12.30pm [2.30pm local]

Free practice 2: 4pm [6pm local]

Saturday 12 April

Free practice 3: 1.30pm [3.30pm local]

Qualifying: 5pm [7pm local]

Sunday 13 April

Race: 4pm [6pm local] [57 laps]

How to watch the Bahrain GP in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out at Sakhir, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Bahrain GP qualifying at 8.30pm on Saturday 12 April, and race highlights from 10.05pm on Sunday 13 April.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Bahrain GP in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

The race will get underway at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific on Sunday 13 April 2025.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How to watch the Bahrain GP in other major territories

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

