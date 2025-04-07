Bahrain GP: Start times, schedule and how to watch
The Bahrain Grand Prix makes up the second part of the first triple-header of the F1 2025 season, with just one point separating the top two at the top of the Drivers’ standings.
Pre-season testing took place at Sakhir, so the teams and drivers will doubtless be looking to see how much they have progressed in the weeks since then.
What is the schedule for the Bahrain GP weekend and when does it start?
The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend takes on the traditional race weekend format, with events starting on Friday 11 April 2025, and session start times in the UK are as follows:
Friday 11 April
Free practice 1: 12.30pm [2.30pm local]
Free practice 2: 4pm [6pm local]
Saturday 12 April
Free practice 3: 1.30pm [3.30pm local]
Qualifying: 5pm [7pm local]
Sunday 13 April
Race: 4pm [6pm local] [57 laps]
How to watch the Bahrain GP in the UK
Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!
Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out at Sakhir, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.
For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Bahrain GP qualifying at 8.30pm on Saturday 12 April, and race highlights from 10.05pm on Sunday 13 April.
You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.
How to watch the Bahrain GP in the US
In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.
The race will get underway at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific on Sunday 13 April 2025.
Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.
How to watch the Bahrain GP in other major territories
The Bahrain Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
