McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Haas have changes listed for their cars in Bahrain, as each of them look to maximise performance both here and for the Grand Prix ahead.

Ferrari aside, these will be circuit-type specific updates, whereas the Scuderia are making changes to the SF-25 that they expect to boost the cars performance and operating window no matter the venue.

Bahrain Grand Prix: Changes inbound

McLaren have just one update in Bahrain, with the team making changes to the front brake duct winglets, in order to improve the passage of airflow around the assembly and alter its onwards journey to more critical areas, such as the front of the floor and sidepods.

Ferrari have a more extensive clutch of components listed as new in the car presentation document, with the team making wide sweeping changes to their floor in a response to the car’s behaviour during pre-season testing and the opening phase of the season. This includes the redesign of the floor fences and leading edge of the floor tunnel (main image), whilst the floor edge wing has also been modified, as the swept section at the front of the assembly has been increased in length and three strakes added, rather then two.

Meanwhile, the diffuser has also been restructured, with the shape of the keel section adjusted to better manage flow at the rear and work more effectively at varying ride heights.

There’s also a change at the rear of the car, with a new winglet array positioned around the rear wing’s inverted Y-lon mounting pillar.

Red Bull have a new longer chord flap arrangement for their front wing, which will provide them with more scope in terms of aerodynamic set up and help with front-to-rear car balance.

In order to deal with the higher ambient temperatures in Bahrain, they’ve also deployed a new cooling louvre arrangement, which is a little larger than we’ve seen from them so far, in order that the heat generated internally by the powerunit and ancillaries can be more easily rejected.

Haas have also opted to bring a more substantial rear cooling offering to Bahrain, which will see a larger rear cannon opening employed if the conditions dictate that the powerunit requires more cooling assistance.

