The Bahrain GP weather forecast is out for the weekend in Sakhir, with the teams having already tested at the circuit in February.

Three days of pre-season testing saw a rare instance of rain around the Bahrain International Circuit, but now in April, the drivers and teams are likely to arrive at a much warmer time of year, with temperatures of up to 38°C due to greet staff members as they arrive at the circuit this week.

Bahrain GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 11 April 2025 – FP1 (2.30pm local time)

The FIA’s official weather forecast for Friday practice is currently listed as “scorching sun and very hot”, a world away from the cooler climes of pre-season testing. For FP1, a temperature of 33°C is predicted, with up to 20-30kph of wind.

Friday 11 April 2025 – FP2 (6pm local)

As the day-night session, temperatures will be due to cool off around Bahrain – but only slightly. The wind is due to remain, but FP2 is predicted to still hold an air temperature of 30°C.

The key schedule info for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?

👉 Bahrain GP: Start times, schedule and how to watch

Bahrain GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Qualifying?

Saturday 12 April 2025 – FP3 (3.30pm local)

A slightly cloudier day is predicted for Saturday, but the heat remains. With a lighter northerly breeze, FP3 is predicted to have an air temperature of 30-32°C.

Saturday 12 April 2025 – Qualifying (7pm local)

The evening conditions are set to bring slightly cooler temperatures for qualifying, which will help the drivers (and their tyres) perform. Dry conditions are predicted for qualifying, with air temperature set to be between 26-28°C.

Curiously, while chance of rain is at 0% for Friday and Sunday, it sits at ‘less than 20%’ for Saturday, so an ever-so-slight chance of changing conditions at this stage.

Bahrain GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 13 April 2025 – Bahrain Grand Prix (6pm local)

Just like FP2, the race under the floodlights is set to be dry and warm, with light breeze of between 5 and 15 kph predicted, and air temperature around 29°C.

Read next: F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying records between team-mates