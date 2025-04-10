The Bahrain Grand Prix is upon us this weekend, and for viewers based in the UK, here is a handy guide for how you are able to watch the race live.

It looks set to be another intense battle under the floodlights in Sakhir on Sunday, but with paid and free-to-air options in the United Kingdom, here is a look at how to keep up with all the action on TV this weekend.

How can I watch or live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

With Sky Sports F1 carrying live coverage of every session throughout the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, here is a look at when broadcasts will begin in the UK, with when each session starts in brackets:

Friday 11 April

Free practice 1: 12pm [session starts at 12.30pm]

Free practice 2: 3.45pm [4pm start]

Saturday 12 April

Free practice 3: 1.15pm [1.30pm start]

Qualifying: 4pm [5pm start]

Sunday 13 April

Race: 2.30pm [4pm start]

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free in the UK

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the Bahrain Grand Prix all weekend, which will be broadcast at the following times:

Qualifying: 8.30pm, Saturday 12 April

Race: 10.05pm, Sunday 13 April

But to follow the race live without a paywall, you can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

