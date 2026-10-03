Bahrain GP in Malaysia 2026 – Qualifying F1 results (Sepang)

Oliver Harden
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Lando Norris's McLaren on track in Sepang with silhouettes of three fans watching from a grandstand in the foreground

Lando Norris (McLaren MCL40) in action at the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, the 16th round of the F1 2026 season.

Qualifying is underway at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia?

Bahrain GP in Malaysia 2026: Qualifying F1 results

Pos Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:36.477 1:35.696
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:37.041 1:35.959
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.730 1:35.970
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.852 1:36.020
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:36.595 1:36.032
6 Lando Norris McLaren 1:37.092 1:36.173
7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:36.898 1:36.192
8 George Russell Mercedes 1:37.264 1:36.245
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:37.174 1:36.410
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:37.106 1:36.814
11 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:37.332 1:37.023
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.721 1:37.220
13 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.651 1:37.527
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.729 1:37.566
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:37.179 No time
16 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:37.883 No time
17 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:37.970
18 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:37.980
19 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:38.233
20 Alex Albon Williams 1:38.600
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:38.611
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:38.933