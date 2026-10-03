Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, the 16th round of the F1 2026 season.

Qualifying is underway at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia?

Bahrain GP in Malaysia 2026: Qualifying F1 results