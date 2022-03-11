McLaren have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo has not recovered from his illness and won’t be in the car in Bahrain on Friday.

Ricciardo had to withdraw from day one of the official test due to being unwell, also missing the traditional Formula 1 photoshoot as he recuperated in his hotel room.

That left Lando Norris to not only pose in isolation by the MCL36 on the grid along with the other 18 drivers but also drive the car for the whole day – one which he described as “a bit frustrating” due to brake issues.

Asked if he thought Ricciardo would be able to get back in action for day two of the three that comprise the official Bahrain test, following the three ‘unofficial’ days in Barcelona two weeks ago, Norris told Formula 1: “Unsure yet.

“Of course I want him to get better. He’s still not feeling well – he’s resting, sleeping and we’ll see if he’s any better tomorrow.”

Norris will be back in the car on Friday as while Ricciardo is showing signs of improvement, he is still too unwell to drive.

Norris was among four drivers who drove for the full first day, the others being Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Alex Albon (Williams).

With each driver limited to one and a half days in the car apiece, that means there will be the first Bahrain running on Friday for their respective team-mates Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda and Nicholas Latifi – all of whom spent Thursday fulfilling media commitments.

The other two racers yet to get out on track are Haas duo Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen, with reserve and test driver Pietro Fittipaldi having been behind the wheel of the VF-22 for the sole half-day’s running the team were able to complete on Thursday.

That was because transportation difficulties back in Europe meant the team’s freight had arrived late in Bahrain, delaying their preparations setting up and enabling Fittipaldi to drive only on Thursday afternoon.

Magnussen has only just returned to the team as replacement for ousted Nikita Mazepin, but Haas have been granted a couple of hours’ extra running on Friday and Saturday evenings to make up for the time they lost on Thursday morning.

The Dane will be first to benefit from that concession, which was granted after Haas’ request for an additional session on Sunday was vetoed by their rivals.

Day Two line-up

Mercedes – George Russell (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM)

Red Bull – Max Verstappen

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)

McLaren – Lando Norris

Alpine – Esteban Ocon

AlphaTauri – Yuki Tsunoda

Aston Martin – Sebastian Vettel (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)

Williams – Nicholas Latifi

Alfa Romeo – Guanyu Zhou (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)

Haas – Mick Schumacher (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)