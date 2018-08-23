Santino Ferrucci will remain on Haas’ young driver development programme despite being banned and axed from Formula 2.

Ferrucci deliberately crashed into his team-mate and fellow Haas junior Arjun Maini on the cool-down lap back at Silverstone and was also punished for driving with just one glove and holding his phone between paddocks.

His F2 team at the time, Trident, acted quickly and fired Ferrucci. But Haas, after weeks of deliberation, have decided to retain his services.

“I think we’ll keep him for the time being on the programme,” said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

“We’ll see what he’s going to do in IndyCar and stay with that one.

“The guy is trying to make a career, and we don’t want to pull the rug from under his feet.”

Ferrucci was without a team and was banned for four races in Formula 2, but he has since secured a drive with Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar.

