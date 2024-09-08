Banned Kevin Magnussen hints at potential step back from full-time driving career

The future is still cloudy for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who is facing a one-race ban during next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking to media in Monza, Kevin Magnussen admitted that he still has work to do to sort out where he’ll be off to next — but it sounds as if a full-time drive may no longer be in the cards.

Kevin Magnussen: “I don’t have anything to report” on future career

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper and Thomas Maher

Thirty-one-year-old Danish driver Kevin Magnussen is facing quite a conundrum at the moment.

There are only two available seats remaining for the F1 2025 season, and his name hasn’t been in contention for either of them. He’s facing a one-race ban in Baku after accruing too many penalty points. And during press availability ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Magnussen told assembled media, including PlanetF1.com, that his options are still wide open.

“I mean, I don’t really know,” Magnussen admitted when he was asked what his future plans are.

“I don’t have anything to report on that front. I’m still kind of making my own mind up on what I should pursue and what would be fun and fulfilling to do.”

When pressed further on what he’s been considering, Magnussen shut down the question by responding, “Until I have something final, I’m not going to tell you what’s going on.”

But that future — is it going to be full time?

Magnussen responded, “I don’t know yet.”

The transition from Formula 1 to another racing discipline isn’t always easy, and Magnussen seems to be weighing up a handful of options.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this year, Magnussen mused, “I’m starting to think that if I finished my motorsport career having just done F1 in the midfield, that kind of feels empty in some way.

“I watch some of those races — Le Mans, the Indy 500 — and I see the guys that win that; they look bloody happy.”

Magnussen has already dabbled in both IndyCar and sports car racing, both of which sound as if they’ll be his most likely options in the future. But with seats filling up fast, Magnussen may find himself running out of options.

However, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu offered another hint for Magnussen’s future: A different role with the team

“I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity,” Komatsu stated in the press release announcing Magnussen’s departure.

“We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”

A Haas development role? And IndyCar seat? An endurance racing program? A little bit of all of the above? Even Magnussen hasn’t made a decision just yet.

