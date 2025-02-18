Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya president Pau Relat said the track is not yet “contemplating” taking a rotational place on the F1 calendar.

An all-new circuit in Madrid will be joining the calendar in 2026 on a 10-year deal and will be taking on the Spanish Grand Prix moniker from Barcelona in the process, but neither Formula One Management nor circuit officials have ruled out an extension.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya sees its current contract expire in 2026, but Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted before about tracks that do not stay on the calendar full time going into rotational deals – with Spa-Francorchamps having been the first to enter such an arrangement as the schedule reaches capacity.

Due to the contractual arrangements in place, there will be two races in Spain on the 2026 calendar, and nothing has yet been ruled out about keeping both circuits on the schedule in future.

Relat, the circuit’s president, sees it the same way.

“The circuit has its own entity, its own life and it is independent from the other Grand Prix that may be held,” Relat told Diario Sport when asked about the possibility of holding two races in Spain.

“From a market point of view, there is room for two Grands Prix in Spain and we will work for the renewal of the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya to become a reality.”

As for the prospect of rotation, however, there is set to be an oversubscription of circuits looking to join the calendar, with a number of bidders believed to be interested in joining the calendar beyond the nations already involved, such as Rwanda and South Africa.

But despite this, Barcelona is looking at keeping its place on the calendar full-time as it stands.

“At the moment, we do not contemplate the rotation system,” Relat said.

“We have a contract until 2026, so we have time and what we intend is to give continuity to a Grand Prix that has been held here since 1992 without interruption.

“This is the will of both the Government of the Generalitat, which is the owner of the facility, and of Fira Circuit.”

Formula 1 CEO Domenicali spoke of the positive collaboration he has enjoyed with circuit officials in Barcelona in the past, and is not ruling out staying at the circuit in future.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify here, the fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future,” Domenicali said upon the announcement of Madrid holding a Grand Prix last year.

“Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future.”

