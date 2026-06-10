The first-ever Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place this weekend, after the chaos of Monaco last time out.

The longtime home of the Spanish Grand Prix has had its name rebranded for the 2026 season, with an all-new circuit in Madrid taking on its moniker later in the season.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather: How will conditions be in Barcelona?

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Friday 12 June [FP1, FP2]

The forecast is early, but despite light rain earlier in the week in Montmelo – the location of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – the week is only due to heat up.

Sun is set to greet the drivers on Friday, with temperatures of around 29°C through most of the day, a light breeze, and the track likely to be getting warmer and warmer as the day wears on.

Saturday 13 June [FP3, qualifying]

The same can be said for Saturday, a light breeze heading over the circuit but with temperatures of 30°C to match.

Those hot temperatures will be another hurdle for the drivers to keep their tyres alive on a circuit which is notoriously tough on them, particularly the front-left.

Sunday 14 June [Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix]

More of the same is expected on Sunday, with the chance of rain cast at precisely 0% all weekend long in Barcelona.

Factor 50 will be the order of the day for anyone heading to the race, with temperatures of 31°C set to contribute to a full weekend of warm sunshine in Catalonia.

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How has the weather been at previous Spanish Grands Prix?

While the 1996 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona is widely heralded as one of the greatest wet races in Formula 1 history, and the rain prevented some drivers from running in January’s pre-season shakedown at the circuit, rain has rarely been a factor at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on race weekend.

Heading back to 1996, not only was it Michael Schumacher’s first ever win for Ferrari, the heralded ‘Regenmeister’ (‘Rain Master’) not only survived what were treacherous conditions in Barcelona, he lapped almost the entire field up to the podium positions, eventually finishing 45 seconds clear of Jean Alesi.

On the other side of the weather spectrum, though, the heat and circuit layout in Barcelona have often combined to produce race weekends that are famously difficult for tyre management.

Since the high-speed right-hander to finish the lap was reintroduced, tyre degradation alongside high track temperatures often provide a difficult challenge for the teams to manage throughout a race weekend.

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