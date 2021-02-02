First laps through Barcelona’s revamped Turn 10

The Circuit de Catalunya has completed the profiling work on Turn 10 ahead of May’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Last year it was announced that Turn 10 would be revamped in January due to safety concerns.

“During January, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be reshaping the layout of the current Turn 10, located at the entrance of the legendary Stadium area,” a circuit statement read.

“This project, which was analysed during the past seasons together with the FIA and the FIM, will improve the safety conditions at both car and motorcycle races.”

The work began in early January and was completed February 1.

Originally a long high-speed left-hander that fed into the right bend of Turn 11, the old Turn 10 was removed in 2004 over safety concerns.

In its place came a heavy braking zone into a left turn at the end of the back straight, which was used until the end of 2020.

The new-for-2021 Turn 10 will instead be a slightly tighter version of its 2003 layout comprising Turns 10 and 11.

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa reckons the revamped corner “is an evolution that the fans will surely like.

“Now it will be a round corner, faster, which will allow you to go much faster towards the ‘Stadium’ and will make these curves a little more delicate.

“I think it is a change that the fans will surely like because it will make this area much more interesting for fans and drivers.

“The work they have done to make the asphalt drain well is incredible.”

