Separated by 21 points in the battle to finish fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, McLaren and Aston Martin are two of three teams bringing new parts to the track in Las Vegas.

Although this season began with Aston Martin carrying the tag of Red Bull’s closest rivals, that has moved over to McLaren since the summer break.

So much so the Woking team, who at one stage were 134 points behind Aston Martin, managed to overhaul them at the United States Grand Prix before extending the gap in Mexico and again in Brazil.

Three teams have brought upgrades to the Las Vegas GP

Aston Martin did show signs of fighting back at the Interlagos circuit where Fernando Alonso joined Lando Norris on the podium, but he was third to the McLaren driver’s P2.

Now Aston Martin has brought a few track-specific parts to the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a bid to seize back fourth place.

They have a new front wing and engine cover, with the latter designed to reduce the exit area of the bodywork to reduce air flowing through the car to cut cooling.

This has been done because the forecast is for temperatures in the single digits in both qualifying and the Grand Prix.

McLaren, though, have new parts of the new own with a new beam and rear wing. Working together the new wings should maximise efficiency.

Alpine is the only other team with new bits and bobs, with a new front wing, beam wing and rear corner for the A523.

With Aston Martin bringing in their biggest points haul since round three, the Australian Grand Prix, last time out in Brazil, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella warned that the battle for fourth in the standings is by no means over.

Stella said: “On our side, we do have to acknowledge that Aston seems to be back to the place they had to start the season.

“For us, it is a consideration in the championship, and we need to be very wary that they can score strong points in the last few races.”

McLaren are 21 points ahead of the Silverstone team with 56 points still in play.

