The comedown from the contentious Singapore Grand Prix means today’s F1 news headlines are dominated by McLaren fallout.

Get the latest news from the contact between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, plus further updates on Lewis Hamilton’s five-second penalty, all in one place.

F1 news: The truth behind Oscar Piastri’s McLaren snub

Oscar Piastri did not deliberately silence Zak Brown in parc ferme after a contentious Singapore Grand Prix, nor did he intentionally skip McLaren’s initial championship-winning celebrations.

Because sometimes in life, a video or a picture don’t actually reveal the truth.

F1 news: Did Lando Norris deserve a penalty?

It was an eventful start to the Singapore Grand Prix for Lando Norris, who found himself colliding with Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

While the contact was not enough to derail any of the trio, Piastri was left upset with what he deemed a “pretty **** job at avoiding” contact from Norris, and the fact that McLaren did not swap the drivers back around as Norris came through into P3. The stewards also took no further action, but Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson felt Norris warranted at least a black-and-white flag.

F1 news: McLaren to review Norris v Piastri clash

Andrea Stella has vowed McLaren’s review of the first-lap Singapore GP clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will concentrate on maintaining a ‘let them race’ mentality.

Piastri was aggrieved by a first-lap incident between himself and Norris, from which Norris emerged ahead, in which the two McLarens banged wheels while negotiating Turn 3 at Marina Bay.

F1 news: Norris predicts McLaren future before clash

Predicting ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that McLaren would give the drivers “small leniency” once the Constructors’ was wrapped up, Lando Norris words came to pass in Singapore when he bounced off his teammate – but on lap 1, when the title had yet to be secured.

Perhaps Oscar Piastri should’ve seen it as a warning before that punch was landed.

F1 news: The FIA explains the logic behind Lewis Hamilton’s penalty

Shown the black-and-white flag after a litany of track limit violations, the stewards acknowledged that while Lewis Hamilton was battling a brake issue, that’s not “a justifiable reason” for his infringements.

The Ferrari driver was therefore hit with a five-second penalty that meant he dropped from seventh to eight, behind Fernando Alonso.

F1 news: Jenson Button shocked by Hamilton punishment

Missing a reported 10 braking zones in his final laps in Singapore, Jenson Button was “amazed” that Lewis Hamilton only received a five-second penalty for his track limit violations.

Hamilton was one of only three drivers to opt for a two-stop strategy at the Marina Bay circuit, Ferrari bolting on a set of soft tyres on lap 46 of the 62-lap race.

