Fans who attended the Belgian Grand Prix in August have not been offered a refund on their tickets after a two-lap ‘race’ in extreme wet conditions.

The race was not started because of the inclement weather at Spa that weekend, and the two laps spent behind the Safety Car meant it passed the minimum requirement to be officially classed as a ‘race’ – and half points were awarded to the drivers on the day.

However, the event has since been labelled as a farce in many corners of the sport, including by Lewis Hamilton, with the non-event becoming the shortest ‘race’ in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton said he hoped to see the fans get their money back after the events of Belgium, but full refunds will not be offered to those in attendance in August with around 70,000 fans at the circuit on race day.

Instead, race promoters got in touch with those in attendance to offer free F1TV passes and entry into a prize draw with a “unique chance” to win passes to the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix – only 170 of which have been made available.

“We were disappointed for all the fans that the race could not go to full distance, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and spectators was, and must always be, the priority,” read the e-mail from the race promoter.

“The weather conditions did not improve sufficiently to complete more laps.

“Spa Grand Prix, promoter of the event, have worked to define different options and to express our gratitude to the Sunday ticket-holders who attended the race for your dedication and commitment.”

The F1 Commission have since called for new “options” to be provided if a repeat of the events of Spa happen in the future, by updating the sporting regulations.

Max Verstappen was officially awarded the race victory, while George Russell was given his first official podium finish in Formula 1 as a result of those two laps behind the Safety Car.

Visibility was too poor for the race to get under way in representative conditions, given the heavy rain at the circuit.