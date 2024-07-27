Max Verstappen reasserted his authority over the chasing pack as the Red Bull driver set the fastest time in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Pix by 0.595s.

He, however, won’t start on pole position due to an engine penalty with Charles Leclerc elevated to P1 ahead of Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll progresses in his newly-repaired AMR24

As the teams prepared for a wet qualifying, Aston Martin were in a race against time to get Lance Stroll’s car repaired after his FP3 crash. Fitting his AMR24 with a new engine, gearbox, energy recovery system, floor, steering rack, both the Canadian and his team-mate Fernando Alonso’s crews worked on the car.

And as the drivers headed down the pit lane to start Q1, Stroll slotted into the queue.

Warned that his first lap could be the lap for the session, Lando Norris was the first man out and clocked a 1:58.9. As more laps were laid down and the water dispersed from the racing line, the P1 time tumbled to a 1:56.0 when all 20 drivers had posted times. Max Verstappen was P1 ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.

The improving track conditions meant the drivers stayed out, Oscar Piastri taking on Verstappen for P1 as the two traded blows. Piastri won the tussle with a 1:54.8, although Verstappen didn’t run a second set of intermediate tyres.

The drivers eliminated were Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu.

A lucky escape for Sergio Perez in Q2

Taking to the track for Q2, fans watching along the main straight began to don their emergency ponchos just as the track in some parts was forming a dry line. The track was notably wetter on the straight as Norris completed the first flying lap with a 1:54.4.

Slipping and sliding, those on worn intermediates were quickly back into the pits for fresh ones. Verstappen went P1 with a 1:53.8. Sergio Perez, P6 and a second down on his team-mate, reported it was raining harder with six minutes on the clock.

But that didn’t stop George Russell from going purple in the first sector before a moment at the corner with no name cost him time. He was P8, 0.002s up on Hamilton with the Mercedes team-mates slipping towards the drop zone in the final minute.

Hamilton put in a late charge to go second behind Verstappen, Russell third. As for Perez, he snuck through in 10th place by 0.003s. Out went Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Stroll.

Max Verstappen quickest but Charles Leclerc’s on pole

With more rain forecast for Q3, the drivers queued in the pit lane with Hamilton asking Mercedes if it was a “good thing” that he was ahead. He told it depends on the rain. Verstappen was the last driver out.

Hamilton laid down the opening marker, a 1:54.0, with Piastri second ahead of Russell and Norris. But their times were blitzed by Red Bull as Perez, on used tyres, went P1 before Verstappen went even faster – a 1:53.159!

Putting in a second run, Leclerc overhauled Perez to go second but was still 0.595 down on Verstappen who did not improve his time. Perez, down in the middle sector, pitted instead of completing his flying lap.

Qualifying ended with Verstappen P1 but it’s Leclerc who will start from pole position due to his 10-place engine penalty. Leclerc and Perez will make up the front row of the grid with Verstappen P11.

Times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN 1:53.159

2 Charles LECLERC +0.595

3 Sergio PEREZ +0.606

4 Lewis HAMILTON +0.676

5 Lando NORRIS +0.822

6 Oscar PIASTRI +0.868

7 George RUSSELL +1.025

8 Carlos SAINZ +1.318

9 Fernando ALONSO +1.606

10 Esteban OCON +1.651

11 Alexander ALBON 1:54.473

12 Pierre GASLY 1:54.635

13 Daniel RICCIARDO 1:54.682

14 Valtteri BOTTAS 1:54.764

15 Lance STROLL 1:55.716

16 Nico HULKENBERG 1:56.308

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN 1:56.500

18 Yuki TSUNODA 1:56.593

19 Logan SARGEANT 1:57.230

20 Guanyu ZHOU 1:57.775

