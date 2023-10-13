Formula 1 has announced the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2025 after agreeing a new one-year contract extension with Spa-Francorchamps.

There had been speculation over the future of the highly-popular Belgian circuit, but reports began to circulate earlier in the week that a new deal with the track had been agreed to extend its future in Formula 1.

F1 has now confirmed the news, with the Belgian Grand Prix set to remain on the calendar until 2025 at least.

Belgian Grand Prix future secured until 2025

With significant infrastructure changes having taken place at Spa-Francorchamps in recent years, including the arrival of two new grandstands that have increased capacity by 10,000, F1 have decided that these have been sufficient changes to enable Spa to hold its place on the calendar for another year.

Having already been contracted until 2024, a year-long extension has been agreed with Formula 1 to keep it on the calendar for another year at least.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Spa is synonymous with Formula 1 having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much-loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025.

“The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing.

“I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The contract status of every race on the F1 2023 calendar

Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

Willy Borsus, Vice-President and Minister for the Economy of Wallonia added: “We are proud and excited to announce that the Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place in Wallonia in 2025.

“Our region will once again rise to the top of the international scene, thanks to its high-quality events and legendary sports infrastructure.

“Beyond the prestige, I would like to emphasize the considerable economic impact that this event brings to Wallonia and Belgium.

“According to a study carried out in 2021, the Grand Prix generates positive spin-offs of €41.8 million for our region, after deduction of public funding, which is steadily decreasing. These figures constitute a solid indication of the financial impact, and the positive outlook means that we can expect even more positive results this year.

“The Formula 1 Grand Prix thus embodies both an emblematic moment in motor sport and a powerful engine of economic growth for our Region.”

Read next: Mika Hakkinen revitalises Formula 1 links to mentor rising F2 star