Bernie Ecclestone believes Mick Schumacher could be the perfect option for Cadillac as Formula 1’s 11th team would benefit from using the ‘Schumacher’ name in the American market.

Cadillac will join the Formula 1 grid next season, the General Motors-backed team officially confirmed as the sport’s 11th team.

Could Mick Schumacher return to F1 with Cadillac?

Cadillac’s F1 plans are taking shape with key signings as Graeme Lowdon has been brought in as team principal and Ferrari have been confirmed as their engine supplier until 2029 when General Motors will become an F1 engine manufacturer.

But there are still two big questions to be answered: who will be Cadillac’s two drivers in F1 2026?

At least one of those, according to rumours, could be named at the world premiere event to launch Cadillac’s F1 team, which takes place on Saturday in Miami Beach during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

That driver, should he be confirmed, is widely expected to be former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who is said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to join the American outfit for next season.

However, it is PlanetF1.com’s understanding that no such announcement will be made this weekend.

“He is an option,” Andretti confirmed to ESPN. “He could be an option. Of course, he could be an option. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good.”

But while one half of Cadillac’s driver line-up could be Perez, the other driver remains a mystery.

IndyCar star Colton Herta has been tipped to take the seat should Cadillac decide that nationality is important while Sauber’s two 2024 F1 drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, could also be in the race.

But if you ask former F1 supremo Ecclestone, the American outfit should also consider former Haas driver Schumacher as he brings more to the party, he brings the ‘Schumacher’ name.

He told F1 Insider: “If Michael had been by his side, Mick would be a regular driver in Formula 1 today.

“What speaks for him, the name Schumacher has even more charisma in the USA than in Europe. Formula 1 could continue to use this name.”

Schumacher, though, is not just his name.

Although Ecclestone is largely talking up his surname, former Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost believes the German has the ability to succeed in Formula 1, he just didn’t get the opportunity to show it during his two years with Haas.

“I hope it’s not too late for Mick,” said the 69-year-old. “In Formula 1, it’s easy to forget if you’ve been away for too long. But Mick would still have what it takes.

“With proper preparation, he would be a good choice for Cadillac.”

Even the German’s Alpine WEC team-mates believe he deserves a second shot at Formula 1.

Frenchman Jules Gounon says: “Some things that happened to him were definitely not fair. At the end of the day, he deserves great respect – as F3 and F2 champion. There aren’t many drivers who have done that.

“The way I see him, he’s a top driver.”

Schumacher walked away from the F1 paddock at the end of last year, making the call to commit 100 per cent to his World Endurance Championship programme with Alpine after missing out on a comeback in F1 2025.

He, however, admitted at the time that the dream was not over.

“My dream is my dream,” Schumacher said as per RTL.

“When I’m in the car, I’m 100 per cent there. That means that when I’m in the WEC environment and racing, my thoughts are 100 per cent there – in the simulator, in the meeting, whatever.”

But when he steps away from his Alpine commitments, “the dream lives on in the moments when I have free time and can think about it.”

