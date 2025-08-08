Presented with the rumour of a team takeover alongside Christian Horner, Bernie Ecclestone responded with a brutal quip involving Lewis Hamilton.

It was put to Ecclestone – the former F1 chief – that rumour has it he and Horner are considering joining forces to buy a stake in Alpine. Sky F1 informed Ecclestone of that rumour, and he responded by quipping that Hamilton is more likely to become an eight-time World Champion than that happening. Hamilton’s future at Ferrari is increasingly becoming a talking point.

Ecclestone quashes Horner rumour with brutal Lewis Hamilton comment

In the days following the British Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed the departure of Christian Horner with immediate effect. After 20+ years at the Red Bull Racing helm, Horner was shown the door with Laurent Mekies taking his place.

Horner had been linked with moves to Ferrari and Alpine even before his Red Bull departure. PlanetF1.com reported in June that Ferrari is believed to have approached Horner earlier in the year.

After his Red Bull exit, rumours over Horner’s next move intensified. At the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ecclestone -a friend of Horner – was asked if he believes the 51-year-old will one day return to Formula 1.

“I don’t know how or where, or whether he wants to. Probably doesn’t want to,” said Ecclestone.

“Because the position he really wanted at Red Bull was to own part of the team. Unless he gets somebody to put the money up to buy a team, can’t see it happening.”

That set things up perfectly for Ecclestone to be quizzed on a rumour, one suggesting he and Horner could join forces to buy into the Alpine squad.

This drew a grin from Ecclestone, who made Hamilton the victim of a savage quip in response.

“I think more chance of Lewis winning his eighth title than that happening,” said Ecclestone with a smile.

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton swapped Mercedes for Ferrari in time for F1 2025. With the iconic Italian outfit, he is looking to make history by becoming the first eight-time World Champion, but with that off the table in F1 2025, and Hamilton struggling, the rumour mill is suggesting he could call time on his legendary F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The chatter was heightened by a recent Hamilton social media post, which teased an August 8 announcement.

“We’ve struck the match. Now follow the smoke.” The caption which accompanied the clip gave few indications over what is coming, though many fans thought it was a prelude to announcing his retirement, Hamilton having suffered a bruising Belgian Grand Prix, before his situation worsened in Hungary.

Qualifying twelfth while team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed pole, Hamilton called himself “useless” and suggested Ferrari “change driver”.

He would finish the Grand Prix where he started, adding further fuel to the retirement fire by saying “hopefully” he would be back after the summer break for the Dutch Grand Prix, hinting at things going on in the “background” at Ferrari which are “not great”.

Given his comment, it was suggested to Ecclestone that he must not think Hamilton can win an eighth title.

He replied: “I think Lewis has done a fantastic job, he’s still super-talented. I think maybe he ought to sort of move over a little bit.

“It would be terrible if something happened to him now. That’s what’s bad.”

Hamilton went into the summer break 42 points behind Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship.

Read next: Nico Rosberg reveals ‘dagger in the heart’ Lewis Hamilton discovery at Mercedes