Bernie Ecclestone has been casting his verdict over some hot topics in Formula 1 as we run through the latest F1 news headlines.

Where and when Christian Horner could return to the sport is generating debate. Ecclestone believes the ex-Red Bull boss is in a “difficult position.” The former F1 chief, meanwhile, has been talking about a Max Verstappen and Ferrari alliance. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Bernie Ecclestone warns of Christian Horner narrative

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Horner was dismissed from Red Bull with immediate effect in a shock development last year.

Since then, potential F1 return routes via Alpine and Chinese manufacturer BYD have surfaced.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone explained why he believes Horner to be in a “difficult position” as the former Red Bull boss seeks an F1 return. A lack of success could make for an uncomfortable reception.

Read more – Christian Horner faces ‘difficult position’ as Bernie Ecclestone weighs up F1 return chances

Did Max Verstappen miss his Ferrari chance?

Ecclestone suspects that this may be the case. Verstappen’s best chance to join Ferrari came and went, according to the 95-year-old.

But, Ecclestone warns the Scuderia comes with a unique challenge of its own.

Read more – Max Verstappen to Ferrari? ‘I would have advised him to go’ says Ecclestone

Verstappen and Hamilton issue Silverstone energy warning

The upcoming British Grand Prix serves as the home race for current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

But, he and Verstappen have concerns over the energy demands of this track in Formula 1’s new era.

The Silverstone simulator experience had Verstappen “laughing.”

Read more – Verstappen and Hamilton issue Silverstone warning over critical F1 energy flaw

Adrian Newey on Aston Martin mistakes behind F1 2026 woes

The Aston Martin and Honda alliance has suffered a challenging birth in F1 2026.

Adrian Newey has admitted Aston Martin’s much-hyped start to Formula 1’s new era has unravelled into a perfect storm of problems.

Read more – ‘Everything that could go wrong did’ — Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin admission

Lando Norris drops F1 future update tease

Lando Norris is very open to the idea of being McLaren for life.

However, there is “only one place” that he may consider going as an alternative. He is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Read more – Lando Norris drops cryptic ‘only one place’ tease in McLaren future update

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