Bernie Ecclestone reveals Christian Horner phone call in ‘very serious’ suggestion

Bernie Ecclestone believes something “very serious” must be behind Christian Horner being fired by Red Bull.

Ecclestone – Formula 1’s former supremo – gets that impression due to the abrupt and immediate nature of Horner’s dismissal from Red Bull, after 20 years as team boss.

Bernie Ecclestone on Christian Horner sack: ‘Like he’s murdered somebody’

Red Bull dropped the bombshell on Wednesday morning that Horner had been released with immediate effect. At that point, he had been in Milton Keynes, informing his now former Red Bull colleagues of the news and saying his goodbyes.

According to former F1 racer turned pundit Martin Brundle, Horner did not know why he had been sacked by Red Bull, with no answers yet provided publicly on the decision.

Ecclestone is also in the dark. His phone call on Monday with Horner focused on Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, with no mention of Horner’s future.

Sky F1 reported that Horner had been informed of his fate on Tuesday.

“It must be something very serious, in my opinion,” Ecclestone claimed as he spoke to RacingNews365.

“I spoke to him the day before [on Monday] and he didn’t know. Well, he might have known, but he didn’t tell me.

“It was a normal conversation. We were talking about Max. Nothing to do with this, otherwise he would have told me.

“All I know is the message the whole world has got, which is, he’s been fired, effective immediately.

“It’s the effective immediately I don’t understand. Why would they ask him to leave with immediate effect? It’s like he’s murdered somebody.

“You can understand, if you’re going to fire somebody, then you’d have a chat before and you’d come out with something like, ‘We’ve agreed to part company’, or something.

“But to come out and say, ‘You’re fired with immediate effect’, he must have done something a bit drastic for that to happen.

“Let’s assume they were unhappy with the results, which I can understand, that’s one thing, but to be fired immediately, that’s a different thing altogether.”

Red Bull swiftly confirmed Laurent Mekies as Horner’s successor, the Frenchman promoted from team principal of junior team Racing Bulls to Red Bull Racing CEO.

Horner took to social media on Wednesday evening to address his Red Bull departure.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

