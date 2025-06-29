Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was on hand to present the President’s Medal to race winner Lando Norris in Austria, at the invitation of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Acknowledging “it might seem strange,” given his long and storied history in the sport, Ecclestone revealed it was the first time he had taken to the podium after a race.

Bernie Ecclestone takes in F1 career first during latest paddock return

Ecclestone, the former team owner turned Formula One Group CEO, was in the paddock in Austria throughout the weekend and, at the invitation of FIA President Ben Sulayem, handed out the winner’s medal on his behalf.

The initiative was introduced at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which gives the race winner an added memento of their victory, handed to the first-place finisher with an engraving of the number of the race within Formula 1’s history.

For Norris, his medal was marked with 1136, given its place as the 1136th World Championship race in Formula 1, with Ecclestone placing it around his neck on the podium.

More statistics following the Austrian Grand Prix

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 2025 Austrian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Spielberg)

As Formula 1’s former dealmaker-in-chief revealed, however, he had never taken part in a post-race ceremony before, and agrees with the initiative introduced by Ben Sulayem.

“I think it’s really nice that the President gives a personal congratulations to the winning competitor,” Ecclestone said.

“As he could not attend the Formula 1 race here in Austria, he asked me to present his medal for him which I am pleased and honoured to do.

“It was also great to be there, as though it might seem strange, this was the first time in almost 70 years in this sport that I’ve actually been on the podium! So, that was also nice.”

Ecclestone and his fellow podium attendees managed to avoid being sprayed with champagne in the celebrations, however, making a swift exit as Norris completed his now-famous ‘Lando spike’, hitting the bottle of champagne on the ground before spraying his fellow drivers.

Norris took a hard-earned victory around the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, emerging ahead in some thrilling racing against McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the podium for Ferrari.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?