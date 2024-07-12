Bernie Ecclestone involvement discovered in Flavio Briatore’s return to Alpine

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has recalled his chat with the Renault CEO which inspired the return of Flavio Briatore.

Renault’s Formula 1 team, which currently represents their Alpine brand, suffered a poor start to the F1 2024 campaign and has scored just nine points so far.

The team has made sweeping changes to its senior staff ranks over the last year, but arguably their most head-turning recruit has been that of Briatore, the former Renault team boss who has returned to Team Enstone in the capacity of executive advisor.

Briatore left Formula 1 in disgrace following the 2008 Singapore ‘Crashgate’ scandal, but now back on the scene, will look to play a pivotal role in inspiring a rise back up the grid for Alpine.

And Ecclestone – who is no stranger to Briatore from his time at the helm of Formula 1 – revealed his involvement in Briatore’s return, after speaking on the phone at length with Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Ecclestone told Blick: “I spoke to Renault boss Luca de Meo on the phone for a long time.

“He was desperate. Then the word Briatore came up. We quickly agreed that in such a confused situation, only a doer, a rascal among angels could help. And there are enough saints in the Grand Prix circus!”

Assessing what Briatore will bring to Alpine, Ecclestone said the Italian’s “great strength” is his approach of less talking, more action.

“Flavio’s great strength has always been: ‘Keep the discussions short, do and think big!” Ecclestone stated.

“You don’t need friends in Formula 1, you only need success.”

Alpine’s form has improved since Briatore’s return, with both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon reaching Q3 in Spain, with Ocon repeating the trick in Austria. A gearbox issue on the British GP formation lap cost Gasly the chance to extend a four-race streak of points finishes.

Briatore’s ambitions though are far greater, as he targets a return to winning ways for the team come 2026, when new chassis and power unit regulations come into effect.

“In 2026 I will win races, Alpine will be on the podium then, how many we will be able to do I don’t know,” Briatore told RAI Radio.

“This year, we have many handicaps, we are reshaping the whole team.”

