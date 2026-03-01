Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone sympathises with Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Comparing Aston Martin’s situation to Ferrari’s ongoing search of fresh title success, Ecclestone stated that “you can’t buy” F1 titles, and so one can spend their “whole life chasing success” if all the correct puzzle pieces do not fall into place. Aston Martin must bounce back from a troubled F1 2026 pre-season.

Bernie Ecclestone feels sorry for Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Under the stewardship of Stroll, Aston Martin has put into place what should be the ingredients for future title success. A new factory, windtunnel and simulator were created, one of Formula 1’s greatest designers Adrian Newey was brought on board, and a Honda works engine partnership has commenced.

Naturally, it will take time for all of these factors to gel and produce results. Aston Martin’s pre-season was tougher than anticipated, though.

The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car designed under Newey, and the team’s first car to use Honda power. Aston Martin completed less than 400 laps across the six days of testing in Bahrain, with Honda engine reliability proving a thorn in the side.

The ex-Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone gave his thoughts to Blick on Aston Martin’s situation.

“You can’t buy the Formula 1 World Championship title.

“If everything doesn’t come together, you’ll spend your whole life chasing success. That’s why I feel sorry for Lawrence Stroll.”

Ecclestone would make a comparison with Ferrari.

The Scuderia impressed during Bahrain testing, but is looking for its first taste of F1 title success since 2008.

“The fact that there is always a piece missing in the title puzzle is best illustrated by Ferrari,” said Ecclestone. “They have been searching for the missing pieces for almost 20 years. Despite having the best conditions, drivers and the necessary money.”

More on Aston Martin and Honda from PlanetF1.com

Honda admits double handicap as Aston Martin partnership gets off to troubled start

Mike Krack says Aston Martin AMR26 problems span all areas of the car

Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack recently agreed with the suggestion that the team is experiencing growing pains with the Honda partnership.

He also confirmed that Aston Martin’s issues cannot be solely placed on Honda’s doorstep, with problems “in all areas” of the AMR26.

Honda has pointed to a double handicap surrounding its F1 return, one which was delayed, having U-turned on its decision to quit the sport, and sign up to the new engine rules, while a cost cap is also in place.

Aston Martin struggled for mileage in Bahrain. Battery issues and a lack of spare Honda engine parts restricted the team to just six laps across the final day of testing.

Honda stated that unexpected vibrations compromised its testing plan. Finding a fix is therefore the immediate priority for Honda and Aston Martin.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Explained: Honda’s abnormal vibrations triggered Aston Martin’s testing setback