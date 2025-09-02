Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief of Formula 1, thinks it would be appropriate for Mick Schumacher to be given another shot at Formula 1.

But, he fully understands why Cadillac F1 did not provide that platform. Ecclestone bluntly stated that beyond having a “good name”, he struggles to see what value the former Haas driver could bring to an outfit like Cadillac, which will make its debut in F1 2026.

Bernie Ecclestone totally gets Cadillac F1 snubbing Mick Schumacher

Anticipation is building for the arrival of Cadillac F1, a team formed via the collaboration of General Motors and TWG Motorsports. Dan Towriss is the owner and CEO, while former Marussia F1 chief Graeme Lowdon is in place as team principal.

The incoming team reached a major milestone with the recent announcement of its first driver line-up. Veteran duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be at the wheel for F1 2026. They boast 16 grand prix wins between them, 10 for Bottas and six for Perez.

With Cadillac F1 whittling down its driver shortlist to settle on Perez and Bottas, one of the drivers to miss out was Mick Schumacher. Having lost his Haas F1 seat at the end of 2022, following two seasons with the team, Schumacher remained on the F1 scene by becoming Mercedes reserve. He subsequently transitioned to Alpine, the team with which he races in the World Endurance Championship.

For Schumacher, being overlooked by Cadillac F1 is a further, and perhaps critical blow to his hopes of returning to the series, and Ecclestone can understand why it passed on the chance to sign Schumacher.

“So much time has passed that people no longer remember what he is capable of,” Ecclestone said of the German in a sport.de interview.

“Why should he be able to help the team? I don’t know what he could bring to the team to be helpful.

“He has a good name, but can he be an asset as a driver? He has never shown that, so why should he be able to do so now?”

Yet, Ecclestone believes that Schumacher “should still be given a chance” somewhere to race in Formula 1 again, a second chance to either sink or swim.

While rookies such as Formula 2 Championship contender Jak Crawford also saw their name linked to a Cadillac F1 drive, the team very much opted for experience with a Bottas and Perez partnership.

However, Lowdon made it clear that the decision went far beyond the experience factor.

Asked if he was excited by the team’s new driver pairing, Lowdon told media including PlanetF1.com: “I am.

“Bringing a new team into Formula 1, as we all know, doesn’t happen very often at all, and to bring in one that’s backed by not just a huge automotive manufacturer, but one with such a strong brand as Cadillac, is even rarer.

“So to be able to do it with two incredibly experienced drivers – and we will talk a lot about experience as well – but I should stress as well, these guys are quick.

“They’re not hired just for the number of grands prix that they’ve entered. The experience is important, but these are two very, very quick race drivers.

“So, for me, it’s a real pleasure and an honour. These are two guys who I know, and I can’t wait to go racing with them.”

