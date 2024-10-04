Bernie Ecclestone believes “magic guy” Oscar Piastri will be a F1 World Champion in the next two years, taking over from Max Verstappen and beating McLaren team-mate Lando Norris to a maiden title.

After Red Bull won 21 of last year’s 22 grands prix, no one predicted F1 would even come close to a title race this season, but here we are.

Max Verstappen to retain the Drivers’ title, McLaren win the Constructors?

Not only have McLaren nailed their in-season developments to overhaul the reigning World Champions in the Constructors’ standings, but now Norris is nibbling away at Verstappen’s lead in the Drivers’ standings.

Taking 26 points off the Red Bull driver in the last four races, Norris has reduced Verstappen’s lead to just 52 points which could, if he wins every one of the last six races, set F1 2024 for a final race showdown.

Should Norris, who won the Singapore Grand Prix by more than 20 seconds ahead of Verstappen, win every one of the last six races, take the fastest lap point and win the Sprints, he will finish the season on 459 points.

However, even if Verstappen is only runner-up in every event, he’ll still win the title by a single point as he’ll be on 460.

Ecclestone predicts Verstappen will secure his fourth World title as Norris has made a “few mistakes” along the way, but that McLaren will hold onto the Constructors’ ahead of Red Bull.

Could the F1 2024 title race go down to the wire?

“He [Verstappen] has already got a lead, so now he just has to have a little bit of luck,” the former F1 supremo told sport.de. “I think Max in general should be able to be champion. For sure, Max.

“McLaren will win the Constructors’ Championship. They’ve got two very competent drivers and a very good car.

“But he [Norris] has up to now made a few mistakes, which he knows he’s made, and he wished he hadn’t, but I think he’s sorted things out pretty well now.”

Unfortunately for Norris, F1 2024 may be his one shot at winning the World title as Ecclestone reckons it is his team-mate Piastri who is going to come to the fore in the years to come.

Piastri is only in his second season in Formula 1 but already has two wins on the board and nine points.

Fourth in this year’s World Championship, he’s taken points out of Norris and Verstappen in the last six races and is just 42 points behind his McLaren team-mate.

Ecclestone says he’ll win a World title – car depending of course – in the next two years.

“The Australian,” Ecclestone said, “I think is a magic guy. He would, for sure, be World Champion within the next two years.

“If the car keeps performing the way it is, that’s what will happen.

“He, I think, stands out amongst all the others.”

