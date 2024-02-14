Bernie Ecclestone speaks out on Christian Horner investigation rumours

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has clarified his position following suggestions of his involvement in Christian Horner’s current travails at Red Bull.

Horner is currently under investigation by Red Bull GmbH, due to allegations regarding his behaviour in his role as team boss – the nature of these complaints, understood to have been made by an employee, have not been confirmed.

All sorts of speculation have abounded over the days and weeks since, with the only fact known is that Horner met with an external specialist barrister sent by Red Bull GmbH last Friday to give his side of the story.

Bernie Ecclestone’s involvement dismissed

One story in German media had reported that Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chairman who is known to be friendly with Horner, had learned the facts and advised Horner to resign or step down from his role as Red Bull team boss.

Ecclestone is no stranger to controversies himself and, only recently, was found guilty of fraud after failing to declare more than £400 million held in a trust in Singapore.

But Ecclestone has taken to social media to clarify the rumours surrounding his involvement.

In a post reshared by wife Fabiana, the FIA Vice-President for Sport, Ecclestone denied he had passed any advice on to Horner.

“To clarify reports by newspapers that I had urged or suggested that Christian Horner should step down from his position in Red Bull is entirely UNTRUE,” Ecclestone wrote.

While there is an ongoing investigation into Horner by Red Bull GmbH, the team boss was in attendance for Tuesday’s Red Bull RB20 shakedown filming day at Silverstone and is understood to be scheduled to appear at Thursday’s Red Bull launch at Milton Keynes.

