Bernie Ecclestone named on Sunday Times Rich List with astonishing net worth

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has been named as one of the wealthiest people in the UK as part of the Sunday Times Rich List.

The 92-year-old has amassed a wealth of £2.498bn through his involvement with F1, putting him 73rd on the list, one place up from his 2022 ranking.

Ecclestone’s wealth is the outcome of a remarkable story that saw one man work to have control of one of the biggest sport’s on the planet. Starting as manager of driver Stuart Lewis Evans, Ecclestone would work his way up from team owner to head of the Formula One Constructors Association (FOCA) and then Formula One Management (FOM), netting him 50% of F1’s revenue.

Embarking on an ambitious scheme to make the sport as profitable as can be with visits to high-paying circuits such as Bahrain, Ecclestone eventually sold his ownership of F1 to Liberty Media in 2016 for $8bn (£6.4bn). Ecclestone’s ex-wife Slavia is 234th on the list with a personal wealth of £730 million.

Ecclestone is not the only F1-related figure on the list with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS who holds a one-third share in the Mercedes F1 team, occupying the second spot.

Ratcliffe, valued at £29.688bn, saw an incredible rise in his personal wealth with the addition of £23.613bn in the space of a year, moving him from 27th in the list to second.

In December 2020, INEOS built on its principal partner sponsorship of the Silver Arrows by becoming one-third owners alongside Daimler and Toto Wolff. Ratcliffe also owns a number of other sporting ventures including the former Team Sky cycling franchise, Nice football club and he is currently in the process of attempting to purchase Manchester United.

Who are F1’s richest figures?

As is to be expected with a sport that calls Monaco home, there are plenty of wealthy individuals involved in F1. The obvious place to start is with Aston Martin and their owner Lawrence Stroll.

The Canadian is worth and estimated $3.6bn and made his fortune by leading US fashion brand Michael Kors through a 2011 IPO. In 2018, Stroll led a consortium of investors in buying Force India and immediately rebranded it to Racing Point.

In 2020, Stroll made an £182m investment into the historic but financially struggling luxury car brand Aston Martin, earning him a 16.7% stake in the company. In 2023, Stroll owns the biggest stake in the company at 28.4% and Aston Martin saw their stock jump by almost a quarter on Thursday after the company announced a £234m investment by China’s Geely.

Stroll is not the only billionaire owner though with Mercedes’ Wolff recently crossing the threshold. Wolff, alongside INEOS and Daimler, owns one third of the F1 team.

Carlos Slim, the former richest man in the world, has been a long-time sponsor of his compatriot Sergio Perez.

In terms of drivers, they are still some way off the likes of Stroll and Wolff with Lewis Hamilton leading the richest amongst them. The seven-time World Champion is estimated to be worth $285m including an annual salary of $55m from Mercedes.