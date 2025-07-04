Steve Nielsen will return to the Formula 1 paddock after the former FIA Sporting Director signed as Alpine’s new Managing Director.

Under the leadership of executive director Flavio Briatore, Nielsen will oversee the day-to-day running of the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Steve Nielsen will join Alpine on September 1st

Nielsen has been involved in Formula 1 for almost four decades, working with several teams, most recently Toro Rosso, now known as Racing Bulls, and Williams.

He’s also been in and out of Enstone, most notably back in the Benetton days. His second stint with the team saw him take up the role of Sporting Director and play a role in Fernando Alonso’s 2005 and 2006 World titles.

He stayed with the team as it changed hands to Renault and then Lotus Renault GP, before moving on to Caterham.

More recently, he’s filled the position of Sporting Director of Formula One followed by FIA Sporting Director.

Formula 1’s season of change: F1 2026 explained

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

He left the FIA after just 11 months amidst a report from the BBC that he was unhappy with ‘several parts’ of his role, with the FIA ‘not willing to make changes’ he felt were necessary.

Nielsen, though, will be back in the paddock starting 1st September as he takes up the Managing Director role at Alpine ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Nielsen’s appointment comes just months after Alpine said farewell to team principal Oliver Oakes, who left the team in the wake of the Miami Grand Prix.

A team statement at the time read: “BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal.

“The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

“As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.”

Nielsen isn’t the only key signing Alpine have made in recent weeks, with Kris Midgley joining from Ferrari as head of aerodynamic development, and Guy Martin is the team’s new global marketing director.

Midgley had worked for the team between 2007 and 2013 and will report to David Sanchez, and the latter has joined from Visa, where he worked with Racing Bulls, Formula E and a host of other international sporting events. Martins joins the team from VISA.

Read next: Brundle’s huge Antonelli question as Verstappen to Mercedes rumours ignite