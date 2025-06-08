Helmut Marko admits it was a “big disappointment” that TD018’s impact on the F1 grid was negligible, and it definitely didn’t curtail McLaren’s advantage.

The FIA announced at the beginning of the year a revision to TD018, which relates to flexible wings, with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari talking up the impact it would have on the pecking order.

Red Bull missing ‘three to four tenths’ of a second

The technical directive was introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the F1 2025 season, and included more specific and rigorous front wing static load tests.

The allowable deflection during static load testing was reduced from 15mm to 10mm, while the permitted bend in the front wing flaps was down from 5mm to 3mm.

It was widely suggested to be a game-changer that could alter the course of the F1 2025 championship.

“It will definitely advantage Max,” Marko told Auto Motor und Sport months ago. “No one else handles a difficult car like he does.”

Not only did it not advantage Verstappen, if it had any impact at all on the grid, it was negligible.

Championship leaders McLaren continued to be this year’s pace-setters as they topped every session, including a front row lock-out in qualifying and a 1-2 in the Grand Prix.

The Woking team not only extended their lead in the Constructors’ Championship to 197 points, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also pulled clear of Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings, with the Australian taking a 49-point lead over P3.

Marko admits the technical directive did not have the impact that Red Bull had hoped for.

“After the three consecutive race weekends, we have already contested a little more than a third of the season and unfortunately the interim balance is not what we expected,” Marko admitted in his Speedweek column.

“The big disappointment was that we didn’t get any closer to McLaren even after the tightened wing tests. We are still missing three to four tenths of a second.

“We had hoped to catch up in Barcelona, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“McLaren has remained lonely at the top, but the rest have pushed together. Mercedes and Ferrari have caught up with us, and the midfield as a whole has also moved forward.”

There is, however, one glimmer of hope as Verstappen bids to hold onto the World title – the McLaren team-mate battle.

As momentum has swung between them, Piastri and Norris have taken points off one another with the latest swing going the way of the Australian.

Having had his lead reduced by Norris in Imola and Monaco, Piastri pulled 10 points clear of his team-mate in Spain as he clinched his fifth win of the season.

“Fortunately,” said Marko, “the two McLaren drivers take turns at the front. Once it is Oscar Piastri who is ahead, once Lando Norris. And there are still 15 World Championship rounds ahead of us.

“Nevertheless, we are 49 points behind the World Championship leader, which is a very big gap. And if we don’t get better, then the World Championship chances will be gone at some point.

“To win the Drivers’ Championship title, we need a car that is competitive on all tracks, not just on very specific circuits. That’s not enough for the World Championship.

“Against the currently strong McLaren team, you only have a chance if everything goes perfectly. We have the perfect driver, but all the factors have to be right – the pit stops, the strategy, the car and the tyre wear.

“You have to put the car in the right working window and bring the tyres to the necessary temperature.

“Maybe it’s just a small adjustment that needs to be made. Because we often start very badly in the practice sessions on Friday and manage to improve the car until qualifying and sometimes make it capable of a podium or even victory.

“However, we lack the consistency that McLaren shows.

“We are working tirelessly on this and we will continue to make small adaptations again and again, but nothing serious is planned.

“In the past, we’ve had some major updates, such as a new underbody and new sidepods. But now it’s more about the detailed work.”

Red Bull dropped to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship at the Spanish Grand Prix as Ferrari leapt up second with 165 points. The Milton Keynes squad trails championship leaders McLaren by 144 points to 362.

