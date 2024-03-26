‘Big intentions’ to bring Fernando Alonso to Red Bull next season

With Max Verstappen’s future at Red Bull still mired in uncertainty, Ralf Schumacher claims Red Bull have “big intentions” to sign Fernando Alonso for next season.

Two months ago it seemed bizarre to even suggest Verstappen could leave Red Bull, the team with whom he has three successive World titles with the third coming during a record-breaking 2023 campaign.

Ralf Schumacher reveals Red Bull’s ‘big intentions’

But with the Horner saga yet to be resolved, and a power struggle said to be taking place in the background although denied by Red Bull, Mercedes have been openly courting the Dutchman with Toto Wolff saying he’d “love” to sign him as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

His father Jos Verstappen has been spotted chatting with Wolff a few times this season, although they are old friends who buried the hatchet after a fall-out following the 2021 British Grand Prix.

With that crash and Mercedes’ post-race celebrations put to bed, Helmut Marko’s claim that Verstappen’s “good memory” of Silverstone 2021 would stop him from joining Mercedes is a thing of the past.

Red Bull are, according to former F1 driver turned pundit Schumacher, looking for a suitable replacement.

“Not only Max, but also the team is thinking about an alternative, and there are now completely new rumours,” the German revealed to Sky Deutschland.

“Christian Horner has always been a very, very big fan of Fernando Alonso.

“Apparently there are big intentions in the background to bring Fernando Alonso into the cockpit next year to have another strong driver if Max Verstappen leaves the team.”

‘Fernando Alonso would be a good alternative’

Schumacher believes Alonso would be a good option for Red Bull having shown during his time with Aston Martin that he still has what it takes to compete with the best.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of this season, opening the door for him to sign with Red Bull.

“If Fernando Alonso were to get to Red Bull at the end of his career, and in a car with which he can win, Alonso would obviously want that,” said the six-time Grand Prix winner.

“And you saw what Alonso did again at the weekend, how fast he was, how he prevented George Russell from overtaking him, I think he knows what he wants and he would fit in well.

“And of course, you have to say today you need experienced people, you have to win from the outset. Especially at Red Bull, this is something very, very important and I think Fernando Alonso would be a good alternative.”

As for Verstappen, Schumacher can see him joining Mercedes as he feels Verstappen and the Silver Arrows would be a good “fit”.

“Max Verstappen speaks German, and therefore Mercedes is a very, very good alternative for him,” he said. And he would also fit in well with the star, especially his personality. But it’s not that far yet.

“And by the way, theoretically he first has to get out of the contract. Helmut Marko could of course do that too, because his contract is basically linked to Max Verstappen.

“I also don’t think they would stand in his way at Red Bull if he wanted to leave.”

