F1 commentator and pundit Billy Monger has received a driving ban and fine after admitting to driving without due care and attention in a Surrey accident.

On January 19, Monger was involved in a significant shunt at the wheel of his Toyota Supra, striking a parked Volkswagen Lupo, Volkswagen Golf and Citroen C at around 11.55pm, going on to hit a lamp post, wall and hedge, his car coming to a stop in a garden.

Billy Monger given driving ban and fine

The incident happened in Snatts Hill, Surrey, and has resulted in a 49-day driving ban for Monger, who must also pay fines and costs to the tune of £2,694, after he admitted to driving without due care and attention.

Monger appeared at at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

The 25-year-old, who suffered a horrific crash at Donington in 2017 which resulted in both of his legs being amputated, appeared extensively on the British racing scene before moving into F1 commentary and punditry as part of Channel 4’s coverage of the sport.

Rick Scholey, supervisor for the Road Traffic Collision team at Surrey Police, said: “Monger was not paying attention when he lost control of his car which resulted in him colliding with three parked cars, causing significant damage to the vehicles before then colliding with a hedge and wall belonging to a nearby house.

“Thankfully, no one was in the road at the time otherwise this could have had far more serious consequences.”

How the F1 2025 and F1 2026 grids are shaping up

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and 12 other drivers already confirmed for 2026

A spokersperson told Sky News: “Billy Monger was driving a black Toyota Supra when he was involved in the collision in Snatts Hill around 11.55pm on January 19, 2024.

“Monger was driving along the 30mph road when he collided with a Volkswagen Lupo, a Volkswagen Golf, and a Citroen, causing damage to all three cars.

“Damage was also caused to a lamp post and a hedge and a wall in the front garden of a nearby property.”

Outside of Formula 1, Monger appeared on Celebrity Race Across the World and will take part in the 2024 Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kona, Hawaii on October 26, raising money for Comic Relief.

Read next – Guenther Steiner exclusive: The truth behind Daniel Ricciardo’s Haas talks