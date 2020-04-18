British driver and double amputee Billy Monger has paid tribute to the NHS for saving his life after his dreadful crash in 2017.

The 20-year-old was involved in a horror crash at Donington during an F4 race back in 2017, resulted in both of his legs being amputated.

It was the work of the NHS staff that saved his life and allowed him to return to racing, while he has also turned his hand to work as a pundit.

Monger posted a video on his third ‘happy alive day’, paying tribute to the NHS staff at a time where their work is in the spotlight like never before due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Talking about the NHS, and how amazing they are, I realised that in my three-year journey I’ve never actually shown you guys my amputations.

“I can really highlight the work the NHS do, and how proud I am to have been blessed to have such a great service take care of me in a time when I needed it most.

“I was operated on by NHS doctors, surgeons. The nurses that looked after me, the people that put me into an induced coma, the air ambulance got me to hospital to allow them to save my life… there’s so many people that I could sit here and thank.

“These injuries to me, the scars that you see, they mean nothing. The fact that I’m alive and well and able to continue living my life… I’m super grateful for everything the NHS have provided me with.

“I’m proud today is my happy alive day, and i’m excited for the future. Without the NHS, those things wouldn’t be possible at all. A big thank you to the NHS.”

Monger urged the public to follow the self-isolation rules put in place in an attempt to combat the spread of the virus.

“To all those in isolation, keep motivated, keep strong,” he said.

“This is our chance as a generation to prove what we’re capable of. We’re not being asked a lot, we’re just being asked to stay at home.”

