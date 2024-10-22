Lando Norris is a “bit panicky” as a driver whereas Max Verstappen or even Lewis Hamilton would’ve been wise to giving the position back at the United States Grand Prix.

That’s the opinion of Dutch racing driver Renger van der Zande, who claims Verstappen played Norris “very cleverly” in their late-race tussle.

‘I always find Lando Norris a bit panicky’

Verstappen and Norris’ rivalry reached a flashpoint at the Circuit of The Americas as the title protagonists went wheel-to-wheel over third place in the closing stage of the 56-lap Grand Prix.

Having chased down Verstappen, Norris made his one big move on lap 52 as he tried to pass the Red Bull driver around the outside of Turn 12, only for Verstappen to brake late and force them both off the track.

Norris kept his foot down and rejoined ahead of Verstappen with the Dutchman calling for him to give the position back. He didn’t and was given a five-second penalty for ‘leaving the track and gaining an advantage’.

He crossed the line ahead of Verstappen but dropped behind in the classification as a result of the penalty.

According to van der Zande, it was a panicked decision from Norris who if he’d been “smart” would’ve yielded the position and tried again later.

“Very smart drivers, like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, see that right away, and make the right decision at such a moment,” the Dutch racing driver told Ziggo Sport.

“I always find Norris a bit panicky, I think that’s why he didn’t do it.

“He just drove off the track. If you then go for it, you know you overtook him off the track.

“You can also turn it around, because what happens if they don’t give him a penalty? Then they have to look at those moments differently next time because then drivers are going to take advantage of that.”

To penalise or not to penalise, that is the question

Max Verstappen ‘played’ Lando Norris ‘very cleverly’

The 38-year-old, who races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, believes Verstappen played the situation perfectly.

“Verstappen always chose his position very well,” he added. “Lando was always on the outside. Max played this out very cleverly, lap after lap after lap.

“Lando had five laps of newer tyres but Max always thinks one step ahead, and Lando reacts to what happens.

“That’s why Lewis and Max are so much fun to watch.”

The lap 52 tussle was the second of Verstappen and Norris’ off-track clashes at the Circuit of The Americas, the first coming on the opening lap at the very first corner.

There too Verstappen forced Norris off the track but this time it was the Dutchman who was attacking up the inside of the McLaren driver. His antics opened the door for Charles Leclerc to nip through and take the lead, a position he turned into a victory.

But that, van der Zande says, wouldn’t have bothered Verstappen, nor was he fazed about losing second to Carlos Sainz.

“At Turn 1, Max looks at who his rival is, and then he looks at how he can get in front of that. He then goes all-in,” he said. “He doesn’t care if Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz pass, as long as he’s in front of Norris, and that’s what he goes for.

“It was very interesting. At one point you were waiting for Sainz’s undercut, but Max just stayed neatly outside. They’re not looking at those Ferraris at all. They just completely let the Ferraris go. They knew the Ferraris were much faster, or they were really just looking at Norris.”

Finishing third on the day and ahead of Norris, Verstappen outscored the McLaren driver for the first time in five races to extend his lead in the Drivers’ standings to 57 points.

