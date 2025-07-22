‘Bizarre’ George Russell situation called out as Mercedes contract wait continues

David Coulthard believes it is “bizarre” that George Russell does not yet have a contract for the 2026 season, with Mercedes yet to agree terms with the Brit.

Russell is arguably the best driver on the grid without a deal and, despite Toto Wolff suggesting one is in the pipeline, the delay has only served to increase rumours around the driver’s future.

Amid the speculation of a Max Verstappen arrival, Mercedes and Wolff have so far not inked an extension with Russell.

The Brit has remained calm on the situation but has, of late, hinted at his eagerness to get it done.

“It’s not something that I’m pressing massively because, as I’ve always said, the performance is the priority, and I feel with the performance I’m showing at the moment – still in line with the performance I’ve shown over all these years – I’ve got zero reasons to be worried. But obviously it does help if there was pen on paper,” he said in June.

“I don’t need to chase because I feel that I’m doing a good job. It goes both ways – I need them, they need me, and that’s how it goes. Mercedes are so ambitious, they want to be back on top.

“They need to understand and think how are they going to bring Mercedes back on top. You need to have the best team principal, you need to have the best drivers in your car, you need to have the best engineers within your team.

“Toto has made it clear to me that he thinks how I’m performing this year is as good as anybody. I think there’s only one driver that you can debate in terms of performance, these are his words not my words.

“So that’s why I have no concern about the future, but there’s two seats to every team and I guess he needs to think who are those two drivers going to be for those two seats. I guess that’s what the delay is.”

Coulthard though believes it is “slightly bizarre” that the 27-year-old has not yet been given a new deal.

“George not being officially signed [for the 2026 season] is slightly bizarre,” Coutlthard told F1.com. “Based on the performance right now, even if there was a change in Mercedes’ line-up, you wouldn’t think it would be George who would be the change.

“There are a few things we’re all waiting on to fall into place.”

Wolff meanwhile insists that Mercedes remains committed to Russell and that everything is going to plan.

“[We’re] absolutely keen to continue the relationship,” the Austrian said.

“Everything goes its normal course – we have agreed on timings and we’re absolutely within that framework, and it’s clear silly season starts now. Some conversations you just simply need to have, but it doesn’t change my fundamental opinion about how the team is going to go forwards.”

