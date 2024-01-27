Bold VCARB livery speculation rises after social media tease posted

Swapping AlphaTauri for Visa Cash App RB, Red Bull’s junior team may not have the coolest name on the grid but this year’s livery could be one for the books.

Last season Red Bull announced their junior side would undergo a major overhaul ahead of the 2024 season, not only bringing the Formula 1 team closer to its senior outfit in every technical way possible but it would also be rebranded.

Adidas and Hugo Boss emerged as the early frontrunners in the sport’s rumour mill but when the announcement finally came earlier this week it was ‘Visa Cash App RB’.

‘New team, new look. 8 Feb 2024’

What the ‘RB’ stands for has yet to be confirmed but PlanetF1.com understands it does not stand for Racing Bulls at least.

“It’s fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team’s Formula 1 story,” said Visa Cash App RB’s CEO Peter Bayer at the time of the announcement.

“Faenza is entering a new era of racing, staying true to our roots as a hothouse for talent but now with an even greater focus on competing for the biggest prizes in F1.

“We have a bold vision for the team lead by myself and team principal, Laurent Mekies and having future-focused partners such as Visa and Cash App alongside us on that journey is hugely exciting.”

And it seems that bold vision could carry through into the team’s 2024 livery, according to a hint on social media.

Declaring ‘New team, new look. 8 Feb 2024’, the brief Instagram video showed off a predominantly blue look with shades of pink and green running through it.

But while the potential livery colours were welcomed by the fans, it seems the name has still not caught on.

“So if Daniel and Yuki go a race without crashing. are they visa contactless?” one reader asked while another reckons in 10 years the name will feature on a YouTube vid under the headline “Top 10 worst F1 team names in history”.

The new car will be unveiled in Las Vegas on February 8, with the new team colours being presented by drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo at pre-season testing on February 29 in Bahrain.

Read next: Revealed: How Sergio Perez can save his Red Bull seat