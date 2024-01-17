Drive to Survive producers to receive huge funding boost for US expansion

The production company behind hit F1 docuseries Drive to Survive is reportedly set for a significant boost in funding as it looks to expand in the United States.

The UK-based company Box to Box Films is said to have agreed a £30m investment deal with Bruin Capital, to take up a “significant minority stake” in the firm as demand grows for sporting documentaries, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Both Box to Box and Bruin Capital confirmed the deal had taken place, but would not comment on the financial specifics.

Drive to Survive has been widely credited as a significant reason behind the growth of Formula 1 in the United States, with its huge viewing figures and all-access opportunities offering a window into the world of the sport that had not been seen before.

F1 owners Liberty Media had been keen on investing in bringing the sport to the US more often when they took control in 2017, with Las Vegas and Miami now appearing alongside Austin on the calendar as a result of the enormous spike in the sport’s popularity.

Box to Box Films, founded by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, have seen demand for their work also increase through the success of Drive to Survive, having already produced the seminal 2010 F1 docufilm Senna.

Their success with growing Formula 1’s popularity has seen their work extend to more recent behind-the-scenes docuseries in golf, rugby, tennis – and a recent partnership with Major League Soccer having been announced to cover their 2024 season.

The sixth series of Drive to Survive is due for release on Netflix on February 23, 2024, in the week leading up to the new season getting underway in Bahrain.

