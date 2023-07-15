Brad Pitt car collection: The eclectic, incredible garage owned by the Hollywood icon

Brad Pitt was spotted filming at the British Grand Prix for the upcoming Formula 1 movie in which he is starring, but what about the cars he owns in real life?

The Hollywood legend is known as an enthusiast of motors on both two and four wheels, known to have an extensive collective of cars and motorcycles.

Here, we take a look at a selection of the cars that Pitt owns, or is known to have owned.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Believed to be the most expensive car in Pitt’s collection, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 retailed at a price of around £290,000 when new and boasts a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 that produces 700bhp, with a 0-60mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 217mph.

Pitt’s own version was believed to be finished in black, though is rarely seen on the road due to his preference of driving motorcycles, SUVs and more practical machinery.

2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition

Reported to be a gift from ex-wife and fellow Hollywood legend Angelina Jolie, the Carbon Edition of the Aston Martin Vanquish coupe came with plenty of optional extras and retailed for more than £230,000 when new.

Its 6-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine came with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 567 horsepower to boot.

Mercedes G 55 AMG SUV

Thought to be a regular runaround for Pitt, the G-Wagon he owns is fitted with all the optional extras and carries a 493bhp, 5.5-litre supercharged V8 along with it.

The model is believed to be from around 2008 or earlier, and Pitt is thought to enjoy taking this car for a spin himself on a regular basis.

2007 BMW Hydrogen 7

An extremely rare car, Pitt was pictured with one of these BMW models – of which only around 100 were made in the mid-2000s, handed out exclusively to celebrities and high-flyers.

While billed as a luxury sedan, it was one of the first cars to potentially be able to run on standard fuel and hydrogen fuel, with a 6-litre V12 under the bonnet.

He was spotted arriving at the premiere of Ocean’s Thirteen in the Hydrogen 7.

Tesla Model S (x2)

Brad Pitt is believed to not just own one Tesla Model S, but two of them – in different colours.

An early adopter of electric cars, he is known to drive his Tesla regularly – which retails for around $100,000 in the United States from new.

The dual electric motors produce about 670bhp between them, and can reach speeds of up to 155mph.

Chevrolet Tahoe

Moving towards the more modest end of Pitt’s car collection, the Chevrolet Tahoe is a mid-range SUV that began selling for around £43,000 from new in the United States.

Pitt was reportedly spotted driving a model from 2014 by going about his day-to-day business, though it still carries an enormous V8 engine underneath it – 5.3 litres, to be precise, generating 320bhp.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Ranked: The 10 best F1 driver pairings of the 21st century

F1’s most valuable team: Ferrari dwarf major rivals with astonishing valuation

Audi Q7

A popular choice in the modern world of SUV ownership, the Q7 runs with a supercharged V6 engine that suits drivers for its everyday usage and a top speed of 155mph.

Pitt’s Q7 is believed to be from 2016 or later.

What motorcycles does Brad Pitt own?

Brad Pitt is also known to own multiple motorbikes, with reports claiming he has a custom Shinya Kimura, an Indian Larry, a Zero Type 9, a Husqvarna Nuda 900R, an Ecosse Titanium Series XX and a KTM among them.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage