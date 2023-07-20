Brad Pitt F1 film production continues in Hungary despite ongoing writer strikes

The filming of the Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 movie is continuing at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, despite ongoing strike action in Hollywood.

The fictional APGXP F1 team and their two modified ‘F1’ cars are in the paddock for this weekend’s race in Budapest, having first shown up for filming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were both in attendance at Silverstone for filming of the still-unnamed F1 movie project, which will be distributed by Apple upon release.

Brad Pitt F1 movie recording in Hungary

The film, in which Pitt plays an aging F1 driver who returns from retirement in order to race against a rookie, is being made with the full cooperation of Formula 1, with a full garage and pit wall built for the fictional team.

Like at Silverstone, a team ‘hospitality unit’, which serves as a base for the film crew, is also in the Hungarian paddock, while the teams, drivers, on-site broadcasters, and journalists are working seamlessly around them.

Last week, following a strike of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) labour union, reports had emerged in US media that the Brad Pitt-led movie was one of several high-profile movies to be put on pause as a result of the industrial action.

Inaccurate reports of F1 movie shutdown

PlanetF1.com understands that these reports are wide of the mark but, as a result of the strike, production has had to have its schedule altered with Pitt having to call time on recording his on-screen footage until after a resolution is reached.

According to a report by The Race, more on-track filming is expected but “will be handled by stand-ins”.

At Silverstone, the driving of the cars during their filming sessions was carried out by professional drivers, although Pitt did take the wheel for one run (as pictured in the article image).

