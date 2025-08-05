Brad Pitt breaks career record with new F1 movie landmark

The Brad Pitt F1 movie is now widely reported to have broken the actor’s personal record for his highest-grossing film at the box office.

Updated figures of $545million (£410m) in earnings at cinemas around the world sees the film overtake 2013’s World War Z as the highest-performing movie starring Pitt.

F1 box office earnings break personal Brad Pitt record

The commercial success of F1 has been evident since its release back in late June, taking $144million in its first week and breaking the record for an Apple Original production at the same time.

The worldwide release of the film has seen even more success come its way, reaching the $500million mark last week in cinemas, and the latest figures make it the most commercially successful film in which Pitt has starred.

Such has been the reception the film has received, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond confirmed the movie would receive a re-release on the platform from Friday August 8.

The current box office figures places F1, starring Pitt playing a Formula 1 driver named ‘Sonny Hayes’ as he returns to the sport to help struggling team, APXGP, look for a way to the front of the field and prevent the team from folding.

Filming took place throughout the last two seasons in Formula 1, with Pitt and co-star, Damson Idris, driving modified Formula 2 cars to establish true-to-life driving footage from behind the wheel.

Pitt also took part in a private test for McLaren ahead of the film’s release, revealing that he got to a top speed of 197mph while driving around the Circuit of The Americas.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about the experience, he said: “It was Lando’s ’23 [car]. I did not sleep for 36 hours afterwards. I was on such a high.”

Lewis Hamilton was a producer and key consultant on the movie itself, ensuring the Formula 1-related elements of the story were as accurate as possible to the sport.

Despite being presented with its initial success, the Ferrari driver played down talk of a sequel, as he would want the story to be the right one to revive the characters.

“I saw someone talk about it, but we literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel,” Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com in July.

“It’s been four years in the making, it was a lot of work, particularly for Joe [Kosinski, director].

“It’s time away from your family, it’s time away from your kids, and also you just need this to just simmer for a while. Let’s enjoy it.

“Most sequels are way worse, so we don’t need to rush it. I think if we do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time in getting it even better.”

