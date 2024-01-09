Brad Pitt F1 movie set to resume filming… but not with F1

The unnamed Brad Pitt-led Formula 1-based movie is set to resume filming shortly but will be heading to Daytona for the IMSA weekend in Florida.

Having appeared at several Grands Prix for filming throughout 2023, the ‘Apex F1’ team that are the protagonists in the unnamed project are decamping to Daytona for the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

The film, which stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris and is being produced by Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films company, most recently saw production staff and filming on the ground at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix and is set for more stops throughout 2024.

Brad Pitt-led F1 film heads to Daytona

According to a report in US publication RACER, the Hollywood production is now heading to the Daytona International Speedway to record at IMSA’s Roar Before The 24 test that runs from January 19th to 21st and stay on to record during the championship season opener at the Daytona 24 Hours.

Just like the F1 recording, which took place at a few Grands Prix with a fake team in one of the pitlane garages and with two working dummy F1 cars, the same process for the sportscars is expected with a fake GT Daytona entry for Apex GP.

However, unlike the F1 recording which needed specific on-track running by itself, some of the IMSA filming is believed to be scheduled as part of the official on-track running.

According to the RACER report, it’s not yet confirmed whether the car will be an extra addition driven by Pitt appearing on track during the official sessions, or if one of the usual competitors and drivers has agreed on a deal to race with the movie livery and car branding to enable recording before reverting to their usual colours.

What is the latest on the Brad Pitt F1 movie?

The still unnamed project revolves around a retired racing driver named Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, who comes out of retirement to mentor young teammate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Produced by Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo, legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also on board for the Joe Kosinski-directed film.

With filming grinding to a halt in late 2023 due to Hollywood strikes, Hamilton recently outlined how the production will resume and be back in the F1 paddock once again in 2024.

“In December, I’ll probably spend a day or so with Joe [Kosinski, director] and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer], just going over the script,” said Hamilton.

“And obviously now we can continue on with the writers and now Brad and Damson will be back in training, getting ready to get back in the car.

“We will continue on filming next year, so you’ll see them around more. And we’ve already got great footage with the demo drivers who have done a great job, as I think all the drivers got to see in Austin.

“We’ll keep pushing along, it’s still going to be great. Might cost a little bit more, but I’m really confident in what Jerry is going to produce.”

