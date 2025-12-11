The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt is among the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards.

The film, released in June, has been nominated in two categories; Best Original Score – Motion Picture, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Major recognition for F1 film with Golden Globes nominations

Produced by Apple, the F1 movie grossed over $631 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing movies at the international box office in 2025.

Scored by Hans Zimmer, the German film composer’s efforts attracted a nomination.

It marks the 17th time Zimmer’s work has been nominated, having won on three previous occasions with films The Lion King, Gladiator, and Dune.

He was last nominated for his work on Dune: Part 2, though he was beaten by Atticus Ross and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor on that occasion.

In addition to Zimmer’s efforts, the film as a whole has been nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

First awarded in 2024, it is intended to recognise “the year’s most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence.”

To be eligible, films must have grossed $150 million internationally, with at least $100 million of that within the United States.

F1 is one of eight movies to be nominated in the category, alongside KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2.

Previous winners of the category include Barbie (2023) and Wicked (2024).

Motorsport films have long enjoyed success, with John Frankenheimer’s 1966 film Grand Prix winning Oscars for Best Sound Effects, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

The 2013 film Rush, which detailed the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt during the 1970s, won a number of technical awards, while Ford v Ferrari, released in 2019, won Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing, in addition to a host of other successes.

The 83rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards takes place on January 11.

Read next: Ricciardo lays bare ‘hard’ Singapore GP exit in ‘not the fairy tale’ verdict