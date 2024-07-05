Brad Pitt F1 movie name and release date revealed with first-look teased

The title of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has been confirmed as ‘F1’ with an official teaser set to air shortly before the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

F1 has enjoyed a popularity boom over recent years under the ownership of Liberty Media, with innovations such as Drive to Survive – the widely acclaimed Netflix docuseries – contributing to the sport gaining legions of new fans.

An F1-related movie, starring Pitt and counting Mercedes driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton among the producers, has been in development some time, with filming taking place on grand prix weekends over the last 12 months.

Ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Formula 1, Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures have confirmed that the title of the blockbuster will simply be called ‘F1’.

An official teaser will be aired on the Formula 1 world television feed at 14:33 (BST) on Sunday 7 July, less than half an hour before the start of the race at Silverstone, round 12 of the F1 2024 season.

The plot of the film will revolve around the tale of Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a driver who returns to F1 with the fictional APXGP team to compete against the sport’s teams and drivers. Hayes’ team-mate, Joshua Pearce, will be portrayed by Damson Idris.

Pitt and Idris lead an all-star cast which also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

‘F1’ will be released internationally on June 25 2025, with the North American release date coming two days later.

Filming of the movie is continuing at Silverstone – one of seven different filming locations on the F1 2024 calendar – this weekend.

Speaking to GQ Magazine earlier this year, Hamilton outlined his role in the production of the movie, describing it as “my job to try to call BS” as those involved aim to create the most “authentic” film possible.

The 39-year-old, who announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, said: “My point was: Guys, this movie needs to be so authentic.

“There’s two different fan groups that we have – the old originals, who from the day they’re born hear the [BBC] Grand Prix music every weekend and watch with their families, and the new generation that just learned about it today through Netflix.

“I felt my job really has been to try to call BS: ‘This would never happen, this is how it would be, this is how it could happen.’

“Just giving them advice about what racing is really about and what, as a racing fan, would appeal and what would not.”

