Official release date set for blockbuster F1 film starring Brad Pitt
At long last, the much-anticipated blockbuster film, F1, starring Brad Pitt, has a release date!
A new promo image shared by Formula 1’s X account has revealed that the film directed by Joseph Kosinski will be released on June 27, 2025.
