Official release date set for blockbuster F1 film starring Brad Pitt

Elizabeth Blackstock
Brad Pitt during filming for F1.

Brad Pitt behind the wheel during filming for 'F1', due out in 2025.

At long last, the much-anticipated blockbuster film, F1, starring Brad Pitt, has a release date!

A new promo image shared by Formula 1’s X account has revealed that the film directed by Joseph Kosinski will be released on June 27, 2025.

 

 

