The hotly-anticipated Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt, for which Lewis Hamilton took a behind-the-scenes role, will hit the screen in the summer of 2025.

Produced in collaboration between Formula 1 and Apple Original Films, the movie is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, who held the same role for the hit ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ film, with Jerry Bruckheimer – who produced that sequel and the original – serving as producer for this F1 project.

Lewis Hamilton influenced F1 film lands June 25, 2025

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton served as a producer and consultant for the film, which it has now been confirmed will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally in cinemas on June 25, 2025 and in North America on June 27.

The plot of the film sees Pitt portraying ‘Sonny Hayes’, a retired racing driver who returns to mentor his younger team-mate ‘Joshua Pearce’, the character played by British actor Damson Idris.

The world of film and real-life Formula 1 met as their fictional ‘APXGP’ team has been present as an 11th team in the F1 paddock for filming, which will continue through the F1 2024 campaign – including at Silverstone as part of the British Grand Prix – and coming to a close at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The APXGP car is a modified Formula 2 challenger – with the help of Mercedes – to make it more closely resemble the current F1 cars.

F1 becoming increasingly popular topic for film

👉 Four surprising things Ferrari film gets right about the legendary Enzo

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Speaking recently about the film, Hamilton said viewers will be “blown away” by the unique characteristic that it is captured in “all real-time, real speed”.

“Racing movies, I feel like it’s very, very hard to capture them,” said Hamilton during an appearance on hit YouTube series Hot Ones.

“You know, each year you have to do filming [where] you’re following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it’s hard to catch that capture the speed.

“You know, you can’t have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it’s all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.

“I think if you go back to like Steve McQueen, for example, back then they would have men laying on the front of the car with the camera, you know, like, or have a big camera on top of the helmet, where now we’ve got all this amazing new technology.

“So I feel like Joe [Joseph Kosinski, director, ed.], honestly, I think he’s going to blow people away.”

Read next – Martin Brundle grid walk: Classic moments and marvellous mishaps including Ozzy Osbourne, Megan Thee Stallion and Brad Pitt