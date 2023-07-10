Brad Pitt has revealed more details about the F1-based film he was recording at Silverstone at the weekend, with the Hollywood star having been a presence throughout the British Grand Prix.

Pitt was on track at times driving a modified Formula 2 car to get shots for the new film, reportedly titled ‘Apex’, driving for the fictional ‘APXGP’ team as the driver ‘Sonny Hayes’, brought out of retirement to drive alongside young hotshot ‘Joshua Pearce’, played by Damson Idris.

Few details were known about the film, but Pitt has now expanded more about what fans can expect from the storyline.

Brad Pitt confirms Javier Bardem role in F1 film, tries to recruit Martin Brundle

Pitt gave an interview to Martin Brundle to reveal more about the film, with APXGP having been given their own garage and branding for the British Grand Prix weekend, and the stars of the film having been involved in more aspects of the weekend as the rest of the grid went about their business.

Lewis Hamilton is a producer on the film too, as he looks to lend a hand in making it the most realistic racing movie ever made, and bringing Formula 1 to life on the big screen in a way never seen before.

Pitt and Brundle did not necessarily get off on the right foot last year, when the Hollywood star abruptly brushed off the Sky presenter’s approach for a grid walk interview on the grid in Austin – which caused something of a social media storm at the time.

Upon seeing what happened, Brundle revealed that Pitt had actually sent him a note in the aftermath of that day, and it’s clear that the star has now done his research on Brundle’s career, referencing some of the former McLaren and Benetton driver’s achievements during their chat as he revealed further details about the upcoming film.

Speaking to Brundle on Sky Sports F1, Pitt said: “I would be a guy who raced in the 90s, in fact, I would have been on the track with you at some point, so we’ve got to get to you to do a cameo!

“And he has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines.

“And then his friend, played by Javier Bardem is a team owner. They’re the last place team, they’re 21, 22 on the grid, they never scored a point, and they have young phenom played by Damson Idris – and he brings me in as a kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue.

“Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. The shots, you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

Pitt took to the track in a modified Formula 2 car for filming all weekend, decked out to look like Formula 1 machinery as he took in moments around Silverstone that will eventually make it into the film.

He was full of praise for those who have helped him and the crew along the way, and it helped him gain a new understanding of not just the sport itself, but what it takes for the drivers to perform out on track.

“We’ve got Trevor Carlin’s team and they’ve been sensational in keeping us safe and training us and really operating the show like the real thing,” he said.

“It should be as authentic as we can get it. And Lewis, who’s also our producer, was really, really intent that we respect the sport and we really show it for what it is.

“I’ve got to tell you, as a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver – the aggression and dexterity, they’re amazing athletes. I’ve got so much respect for everyone out there in all classes.”

Having spent more time around Formula 1 and enjoyed what he has seen, Pitt spoke of the admiration he has for the drivers and referenced Brundle’s own achievements in endurance racing to cap off their chat.

“I’m going to be here until they kick me out, because I’m loving it,” he said.

“I think it’s every guy’s dream. My character would have raced in Le Mans, would have raced in Daytona. I saw you [addressing Brundle] won Le Mans, you won Daytona. I just thought it was stellar.

“Again, I have so much respect to what you guys do. I’ve been enjoying your stuff for years, so thank you.”

