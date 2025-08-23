Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is now streaming: Here’s how to watch

F1: The Movie, one of summer’s major blockbuster films, has now made its way to streaming platforms around the world after bringing in hundreds of millions in the box office.

The film — starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as Formula 1 drivers — is available to rent or buy on several different platforms.

How to watch F1: The Movie at home

On June 27, F1: The Movie officially hit global theaters, bringing Formula 1 action to audiences worldwide.

The film, directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, centers on the struggling APEX GP team.

Its hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) has struggled to perform, and without results, the team is on the brink of collapse.

Enter: Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt.

APEX GP team owner Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) approaches Hayes three decades after an F1 crash that nearly took his life, asking if he’d like another shot at glory.

More on the F1 movie:

👉 Brad Pitt F1 movie: An insider’s complete guide to the F1 film

👉Six things about the F1 movie that make it a must-see

Hayes is convinced to take up the offer, and he arrives at his first test day with an old-school attitude and plenty of gumption, determined to bring a little chaos and contact to the fairly clean sport of Formula 1.

With icons like seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff serving as executive producers, and with several Formula 2 cars transformed into moving cameras designed to capture on-track action during multiple race weekends throughout 2023 and 2024, F1: The Movie has been hailed as one of the most authentic racing films of all time.

And that authenticity was rewarded with a whopping $600 million global box office run, out-earning Brad Pitt’s most successful film (2013’s World War Z) as well as 2006’s Casino Royale to make it the 80th highest-grossing action film of all time.

When will F1: The Movie be available on streaming?

Beginning on August 22, F1: The Movie is available at home courtesy of several streaming platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

Fans interested in watching can rent the film for $19.99, or purchase it on streaming for $24.99 — or, €12.99 for rental and €16.99 for digital purchase.

When will F1: The Movie come out on DVD?

F1: The Movie is expected to be released on DVD, 4k Ultra, and Blu-ray formats for at-home purchase.

However, its official release date has not yet been announced.

Read next: The surprising amount F1 earned from box-office smash Brad Pitt film